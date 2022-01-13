India reports 250,000 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike since May 16 last year

New Delhi: India on Wednesday saw new cases of Covid-19 soar to nearly 250,000, as the country saw the largest single-day increase in infections since May 16, 2021, or in 236 days, as the nationwide surge in cases propelled by the Omicron variant continued to soar.

Wednesday’s case count of 246,912 means that daily cases have now grown more than 10-fold in under two weeks (there were just 22,487 new infections on December 31) – a speed of rise in infections previously unseen in the two years of the pandemic in the country.

The highest ever single-day surge recorded in the country was on May 6, 2021, when there were 414,431 daily infections, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

With this, the seven-day average of daily infections in the country has now soared to 172,263, a 226-day high, data shows. Just 17 days ago, this number, which denotes a region’s case curve, was at 6,641 cases a day – the lowest level seen in the country since the early days of the pandemic.

To be sure, such a sharp rise in daily infections is keeping in line with trends in Covid waves seen across the world due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Experts have said that while infections of the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa in early November, are spreading a lot faster than previous iterations of the coronavirus, they are largely asymptomatic or mild, with only small fraction resulting in deaths across the world.

On Tuesday, HT reported that Mumbai and Delhi, the earliest urban hot spots of India’s third wave appear to have started exhibiting early signs that their infections curves may be flattening. While key data indicators in Mumbai suggest that numbers in the city have already started peaking, and appear to be dropping just as fast as they were rising in the previous weeks.

With 46,723 new infections reported on Wednesday, Maharashtra was the state with the highest number of daily cases in the country. It was followed by Delhi, which saw 27,561 new cases on Wednesday, and West Bengal, which reported 22,155 new cases.

Nearly half of all infections reported across the country in the past week can be traced to just these three states, data shows.

To be sure, doctors and health experts said that numbers on the ground in many regions may be higher as a lot of people have resorted to using home test kits due to milder symptoms occurring with the Omicron variant, and do not necessarily follow up with a RT-PCR test if they are positive, thereby staying off the radar. There is, however, no way to map these cases since most mild patients are recovering in home isolation.

