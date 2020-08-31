India reports 500k recoveries in eight days: Health ministry

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:50 IST

A day after breaching the 1-million mark, just over 846,000 samples were tested for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, according to the data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This is the least number of tests performed in five days.

However, many states report a decrease in the number of tests on weekends.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India was working to increase its Covid-19 testing capacity to a million a day in July-end, the number of tests has breached the mark twice. The first time was on August 21 when 1.02 million samples were tested.

Following the test-trace-treat strategy, the number of recoveries in the country is also on the rise. Around three in four people who have been diagnosed with the infection have recovered, according to the data released by the ministry.

The last 500,000 recoveries in India had been recorded in eight days, which came down from nine days for the previous 500,000 recoveries, and 10 days before that.

“Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive TESTING to efficient TRACKING and comprehensive TREATMENT have collectively led to these outcomes,” the union health ministry said.

The increased testing has also meant higher number of new cases being reported every day. On Sunday, India became the first country in the world to report 80,000 cases in a day. A total of 80,097 new infections were reported across the country on Sunday, taking the nationwide tally to 3,616,747, according to HT’s dashboard. In comparison, China, where the virus originated, has a total 85,031 confirmed infections to date.

The proportion of deaths, however, has remained low. Only 1.82% of the people who have been diagnosed with the infection in the country have died of it. In comparison, over 12% of those who were diagnosed with the infection in the UK died of it and almost 11% in Mexico.