India reports 67,597 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 5.02%

India's daily Covid-19 tally continued to fall on Tuesday as the country logged 67,597 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. The related death toll saw a jump of 1,188, and now stands at 5,04,062, the ministry's further said in its daily health bulletin.

With Tuesday's fresh cases, the overall caseload has reached 42,339,611, the ministry data showed.

With cases falling steadily, the positivity rate has come down to 5.02 per cent. It was 7.25 per cent on Monday, as per the ministry data. While the weekly positivity rate is at 8.30 per cent.

The active caseload is at 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total case cases. The nationwide recovery rate surged at 96.46 per cent with as many as 4,08,40,658 people recovering from the disease so far.

There were 1,80,456 recoveries in a span of 24-hours.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, India saw a multifold rise in daily Covid-19 cases earlier this year. It fell below the 1 lakh-mark on Monday when the country recorded 83,876 cases in a single-day rise.

At the time of the peak, the number had reached above 3-lakh-mark. During the second wave of the virus last year, it had crossed the 4-lakh mark at the time of peak.