India reports yet another surge with 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, 284 deaths in 24 hours

India on Sunday reported yet another spike in daily Covid-19 infections with 27,553 fresh cases being logged in the past 24 hours. This pushed the active case tally to 1,22,801, according to data from the Union health ministry. As many as 22,775 new cases were reported a day ago.

The nationwide tally of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus further climbed to 1,525, with Maharashtra topping the charts with 460 cases.

Delhi is the second-most contributor of the highly transmissible Omicron with 351 cases, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).

The country reported 284 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,81,770.

India’s total caseload of the Covid-19 infections have surged to 3,48,89,132, with active cases comprising less than 1 per cent (0.35) of the total cases, the ministry said.

Also read | Omicron cases cross 1,500-mark in India, 23 states affected

With 9,249 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, total recoveries climbed to 3,42,84,561. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.27 per cent.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours with the daily positivity rate being recorded at 2.55 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, 145.44 crore vaccine doses have, so far, been administered across the country.