India's Covid-19 daily cases dip slightly, more than a million cases recorded in 2 weeks: All you need to know today

India’s Covid-19 daily cases dip slightly, more than a million cases recorded in 2 weeks: All you need to know today

Coronavirus update: India has 8,97,394 active cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This accounts for 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wait in a line to board a passenger bus during rush hour, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India.
India on Wednesday recorded 89,706 positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) , pushing the country’s cumulative tally past 4.3 million-mark. The country also saw 1,115 deaths in the last 24 hours, which logged the cumulative death toll at 73,890 due to the disease outbreak.

Here is all you need to know about the Covid-19 disease in India today:

- India saw 89,706 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the total positive cases at 43,70,128.

- India’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 73,890 after 1,115 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

- The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69 per cent, data from the health ministry website showed.

- More than 1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up to more than 1 million daily, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.

- India has 8,97,394 active cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This accounts for 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

- At 27,407, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths so far, followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka and 4,618 in Delhi.

- A total of 11,54,549 tests have been conducted for detection of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday. So far, India has tested 5,18,04,677 people for the infection.

- The number of people recovered from Covid-19 in India has surged to 33,98,844, further improving the recovery rate to 77.8 per cent

- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the five states contributing 61 per cent of the total active cases.

- More than 70 per cent of Covid-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities, the health ministry has said.

