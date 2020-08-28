India’s Covid-19 recoveries near 26 lakhs, active cases at 22%

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:08 IST

After 60,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 recoveries are nearing 26 lakh and there are only 22 per cent active cases in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) informed on Friday.

“With more patients recovering and being discharged from home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases) and hospitals (severe and critical cases), India’s Covid-19 recoveries are nearing 26 lakh. 60,177 have recovered in the last 24 hours. With these national figures, the Recovery Rate amongst the Covid-19 has touched 76.28 per cent,” read a release by the Ministry.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases, which comprise 21.90 per cent of the total cases,” it said.

The gap between recoveries and active cases now increased to 18,41,925.

The Union Health Ministry said that the early focus on surveillance and contact tracing through house-to-house survey was continuously strengthened with an increase in testing for ensuring early identification of positive cases.

“This has ensured prompt isolation of the confirmed positive cases either in supervised home care for the mild and moderate cases, and hospitalisation in case of those who are exhibiting critical symptoms,” it said.

The Centre has led the country-wide response and management with steady ramping up of the hospital infrastructure through the three-tiered Dedicated Covid facilities- Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed, ventilators etc., for critical care management;

Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility; and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds.

As on date, the country has 1723 Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs), 3883 Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) and 11,689 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds, as per the ministry’s data.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped at 1.82 per cent.

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.The country’s coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated.

9,01,338 samples were tested on August 27 while overall over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)