India's Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 67.62%, Case Fatality Rate at 2.07%

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 67.62%, Case Fatality Rate at 2.07%

The actual case load of the country is the active cases is 5,95,501 which is 30.31% of the total positive cases. The active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on today.

Aug 06, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.07 per cent today, said the Ministry.
The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.07 per cent today, said the Ministry.(HT File)
         

The recovery rate has reached a record high of 67.62% amongst Covid-19 patients and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 2.07, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

“The total recoveries of Covid-19 patients have jumped to 13,28,336 with 46,121 Covid-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases has reached 7,32,835. The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62% amongst Covid-19 patients,” Ministry said in a statement.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases is 5,95,501 which is 30.31% of the total positive cases. The active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on today.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.07 per cent today, said the Ministry.

According to the World Health Organisation, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.

With a single-day spike of 56,282 new Covid-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

With the increase of 904 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 40,699 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Covid-19 count includes 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

