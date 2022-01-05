India seeing 6.8 times spike in cases; Delhi, Maha, Bengal among states of concern: Govt

India reported a 6.8-time increase in its daily count of coronavirus cases in the last eight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The positivity rate has also seen a sharp increase as it surged from 0.79 per cent on December 29, 2021, to 5.03 per cent on January 6, 2022, the government said.

In a briefing on the pandemic situation in the country, the government said Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal are among the states of concern at the moment as they are leading the nationwide surge. Apart from these, the states that are seeing a major rise in cases include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat. "As many as 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity," the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

Regarding the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the government said, it is a "predominant circulating strain in the cities across the country". "Mass gatherings would have to be avoided to lower the speed of this spread," Balram Bhargava of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India's cumulative Covid-19 tally saw another massive surge on Wednesday as 58,097 tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the morning bulletin shared by the Union health ministry.

The latest figures are a massive 20,718 more from yesterday when 37,379 new infections were recorded in the country. The overall Covid-19 tally of India has now climbed to 3,50,18,358, according to the health minitry data.

