India sees 2,323 new cases, 25 deaths since yesterday| Today’s top Covid updates

India on Saturday reported a single-day spike of 2,323 coronavirus cases, nearly 3 per cent higher than Friday. This is the fourth time this week that the daily cases stayed above the 2,000-mark. India reported less than 2,000 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The number of active cases went down by 44 as per data shared by the health ministry on Saturday.

Top 7 updates on India’s Covid situation:

1. Across India, the number of active cases dipped slightly and the figure now stands at 14,996. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases, according to the government data.

2. As per data shared by the health ministry, 25 Covid-linked deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,348.

3. Delhi reported 530 new cases and no deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stand at 2,229.

4. Maharashtra recorded 311 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - 213 of them in Mumbai - but no new fatality due to the disease. Of the 213 new cases in Mumbai, only nine required hospitalisation, including one needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

5. The southern state of Telangana witnessed 45 cases in the last 24 hours. 42 new cases were reported in Bengal, 37 in Tamil Nadu and 55 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 6 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K, 4 in Chhattisgarh and 10 in Odisha.

6. The health ministry on Friday urged the states and union territories to significantly expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries, a ministry statement said as per news agency PTI.

7. Over 192 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. More than 15 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. A total of 48,284 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years on Friday. The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all the beneficiaries aged above 18 years from private vaccination centres on April 10.