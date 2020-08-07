India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST

India reported more than 62,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for the first time in a single day, and over 880 deaths across the country, Union health ministry’s data showed on Friday.

The country, which had been recording over 50,000 fresh cases every day since July 30, saw 62,538 Covid-19 cases and 886 fatalities between Thursday and Friday morning, pushing its infection tally to 2,027,074 and death toll to 41,585, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

India crossed two million Covid-19 cases on Thursday, three weeks after it crossed a million cases on July 16. According to an HT analysis, nearly 38% of new cases since the day India’s tally crossed a million Covid-19 infections have come from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. These five states together were responsible for less than 19% of cases before July 16 when India hit the million-mark.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, which accounted for less than 19% of the first million, have reported nearly 42% of new Covid-19 cases since July 16.

Data shows the spread of the Sars-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease, has shifted geographies in the last three weeks, targeting the hinterland and the southern peninsula instead of just Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard on Friday, there are 607,384 active cases and 1,378,105 patients of the viral disease have been cured, taking the recovery rate to 67.98%. In the last 24 hours, 49,769 people were sent home from hospitals across the country. The ministry data shows India’s case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 2.07%.

The gap between the active and recovered cases has widened to 770,721 and according to the health ministry “focused and coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have resulted in increasing recovery rates and steadily falling case mortality”. “These have ensured declining percentage active cases,” it said on Thursday.

India is behind the United States, which is the worst-hit country in the world with nearly 5 million cases, and Brazil with more than 2.8 million cases. According to experts, India’s next million cases may take just a little over two weeks if the Covid-19 cases in the country continue to grow at the same rate they have till now.

They said India’s focus of the battle against Sars-Cov-2 now needs to shift to the hinterland and the peninsula, both high population density regions with, in the case of the former, significant rural populations and relatively inadequate health care systems.

There are now more than 19 million people who have been infected by Sars-Cov-2 and 713,845 have succumbed to the coronavirus disease, according to the tracker by Johns Hopkins University.