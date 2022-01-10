India strengthens Covid-19 fight with precaution doses, review meets

Strengthening its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), India on Monday began administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

More than nine lakh beneficiaries received their third Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the country launching the booster doses, the Union health ministry said.

With this, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country crossed 152.78 crore with over 82 lakh doses being administered on Monday.

With a massive resurgence in cases, driven by the Omicron variant, across the country, many states are bringing back precautionary measures, including imposition of a night curfew and setting a cap on the gathering limit.

Here are the top updates of pandemic situation in India:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, requested all those who are eligible for precaution doses to get vaccinated. “As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid-19,” he wrote further.

- Even as Delhi has been witnessing a steady surge in infections, authorities on Monday decided against imposing a full lockdown but announced some new curbs. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which formulates Covid-19 management policies for the capital, however, suspended dine-in facilities at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising cases in the city. Delhi reported 19,166 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 17 related deaths.

- The Andhra Pradesh government brought back night curfews in the state to contain the recent spread of the coronavirus disease. The night curfew will be imposed across the state between 11pm to 5am.

- In a fresh advisory, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said not every person, who has come in contact with a Covid-infected patient, needs to be tested, but only those who are identified in the 'high-risk' category based on age or comorbidities.

- Maharashtra reported 33,470 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday. According to Maharashtra Public Health Department, there are currently 2,06,046 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

- With five districts in West Bengal witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government on Monday asked officials in these vulnerable districts, which include the metropolis of Kolkata and industrial districts of Howrah and Hooghly, to strictly enforce Covid restrictions and speed up vaccinations to arrest the disturbing trend.

- Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a Covid-19 review meeting with his counterparts in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. He advised them to keep a tab on infrastructural matters regarding medical oxygen to boost preparedness amid surge of Covid-19 infections.

- The Centre informed states and UTs that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of Covid vaccination centres, and that they can operate till 10pm daily based on availability of human resources and infrastructure.

- Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told states and UTs that in the present surge, five to 10 per cent of active cases have required hospitalisation so far. However the situation is dynamic and evolving, and the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly, he added.

- Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of Bihar and Karnataka – Nitish Kumar and Basavaraj Bommai – joined an increasing number of political leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19. BJP president JP Nadda was also infected by the virus. Senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for Covid-19.

