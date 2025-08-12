Jaipur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India has always strived for the welfare of all and is now establishing its rightful place on the global stage. India strive for welfare of all, now establishing its rightful place on global stage: Bhagwat

Addressing an event in Sikar on the first death anniversary of Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj, the former Peethadheeshwar of Revasa Peeth, Bhagwat said that there were apprehensions in various quarters post-Independence that democracy would not last in India.

"Not only did democracy survive, but people defended it during times of crisis. Today, India is ahead of many nations in democratic practices," he said at the programme held at Shri Jankinath Bada Mandir in Revasa Dham.

Talking about India's civilizational journey, Bhagwat said the country's traditions have continued through many ups and downs since ancient times. "We have seen prosperity and poverty, freedom and subjugation. Yet the mission has continued. Whenever the world has needed it most, India has risen."

"India is a nation that has always strived for the welfare of the world and is now establishing its rightful place globally," he said.

Bhagwat also said that truth is one, though it appears in many forms.

"Mithya lasts only for a time; eventually, everything merges into the one truth. We have the key to unite with the universe. This key, given by our sages, is for the welfare of all humanity," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said that an individual is enough to share this with the entire world. "For this, an entire nation must adopt truth as its life's mission and live by it. It is with this purpose that the sages, through their penance, created this nation," he said.

Speaking about Swami Raghavacharya, he said his association with the peethadheeshwar of Revasa Peeth began after becoming the RSS chief.

"In our first meeting, I was struck by his affection for all and his deep sense of connectedness. I once visited the Revasa Dham during his lifetime, and he introduced me to the Gurukul students. His warmth and commitment to society were deeply visible," Bhagwat said.

On the occasion, the RSS chief unveiled a statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurated a newly constructed Gurukul Bhavan.

