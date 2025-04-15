India, Tanzania explore new ways to boost defence ties

Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 12:19 PM IST

New Delhi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Tanzania's Minister of Defence and National Service Stergomena Lawrence Tax in Dar es Salaam and discussed new ways to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting was held on April 14. Seth also called on Vice President of Tanzania Philip Isdor Mpango, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

During the meeting between Seth and Tax, the ongoing defence cooperation was reviewed and "new ways were explored" to further bolster the ties.

"Training of Tanzanian officers in military training institutes of India, defence industry collaboration, cooperation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and cyber security were some of the key areas of cooperation deliberated upon during the meeting," the defence ministry said in a statement.

On April 13, Seth and Tax inaugurated the harbour phase of the Indian Navy's maiden initiative of Africa India Key Maritime Engagement , a multilateral naval exercise in Dar es Salaam, onboard INS Chennai. A Defence Expo was also inaugurated.

In his address on the occasion, Seth emphasised oneness and unity of purpose to overcome the "vast maritime challenges" and to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future.

Co-hosted by India and Tanzania, the naval exercise also involves participation of Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa.

During his meeting with the Tanzanian Vice President Mpango, Seth updated him on the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement cooperation, from Indian defence industries to exercise AIKEYME, and the Defence Expo.

He offered to fulfil the defence requirements of Tanzania People's Defence Force. India-Tanzania development partnership, cultural connections and cooperation in health and education were also discussed, the statement said.

The exercise represents the commitment of the participating countries to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean. A "new chapter has been added today" to the growing relations between India and Africa, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On April 14, Seth also visited Sanatan Dharma and Swaminarayan Mandir prior to an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

He also participated in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations organised in the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

During his interaction with the Indian community, Seth highlighted the progress India has made in various spheres in recent years.

He underlined the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the growth and prosperity of not only India but Tanzania too.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / India, Tanzania explore new ways to boost defence ties
