India to be health model, says Harsh Vardhan

A key health priority for the Centre is stopping tuberculosis by 2025 and moving towards universal health care, said Union health and family welfare minister Harsh Vardhan. “The goal is to make India a global model for ‘Health for All’,” he said.

In an interview with HT, Dr Vardhan said delivering Comprehensive Primary Health Care through health and wellness centres (HWC) is a key component of national health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

“Our vision is to transform 150,000 sub-health centres and primary health centres into Ayushman Bharat HWCs in a phased manner,” he said.

Dr Vardhan, who faced a doctors’ strike within days of taking charge, said doctors work under stressful conditions. “States must ensure doctors function without fear of violence,” he said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 08:56 IST