India to get own mRNA vaccine soon

India is set to get its first mRNA vaccine soon, Niti Ayog member Dr VK Paul said on Thursday.

“India’s first homegrown Messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is currently under final clinical trials & we hope that we'll be able to use it someday,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Paul who was addressing the weekly health ministry briefing. The health ministry said that a total of 171 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far.

Amid the declining number of daily Covid infections in the country, Paul said that the overall Covid-19 situation looked “optimistic” but also cautioned that not everything about the virus is known yet.

He also highlighted that some states in the country still reported a large number of Covid-19 cases and warned against lax behaviour on part of the public.

“Overall Covid-19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard,” he said. “We have learned a great deal about his pandemic and the virus, but the world doesn't know everything about this virus. The world should remain united to fight this virus and should continue to use the tools that are at our disposal,” he added.

During the briefing, joint secretary Health Lav Agarwal said the number of districts that reported less than 5% positivity rate doubled from 211 districts in the week ending January 19, 2022, to 433 districts as of Wednesday.

India reported 67,000 new Covid-19 cases across the country in the last 24 hours. Also, 1,241 people lost their lives due to the contagious virus.