New Delhi, A first-ever international conference on reclaiming India's knowledge legacy through manuscript heritage is set to be held from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday. India to host three-day international conference on manuscript heritage in Sept

Among the significant outcomes envisaged is the adoption of the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage', the formation of expert working groups for decipherment, conservation, translation, digital archiving and long-term institutional linkages for national and international collaboration, it said.

The event aims at revitalising the civilisational continuum embedded within the manuscripts.

This first-ever conference on manuscript heritage, to be held over three days in hybrid mode, is being organised in respectful commemoration of Swami Vivekananda's historic address at Parliament of the World's Religions on September 11, 1893 an occasion that continues to inspire India's unwavering commitment to knowledge, peace and universal harmony, and stands as an affirmation to its enduring intellectual and spiritual vision, the ministry said in a statement.

The conference will be attended by distinguished dignitaries from India and will include keynote addresses and participation by renowned scholars, thought leaders and cultural custodians from around the world.

It will facilitate both in-person and virtual engagement, ensuring broad national and international involvement.

"India holds an unparalleled treasure of more than 10 million manuscripts covering philosophy, science, medicine, mathematics, literature, rituals and the arts. These manuscripts are far more than historical records. They represent the living essence of Bharatiya Jnana Parampara and serve as a vital link in preserving the rich and continuous flow of India's intellectual and cultural heritage," the statement said.

The conference will bring together more than 500 delegates, including 75 eminent scholars and cultural custodians from India and abroad. Thematic sessions will explore a wide range of concerns from conservation, digitisation and metadata standards to palaeographic studies, AI-integrated archival practices, ethical custodianship and curricular integration of manuscript knowledge, it added.

A number of side events, including exhibitions of rare manuscripts , live demonstrations of conservation techniques, workshops, cultural performances and dedicated spaces for manuscript-focused start-ups will further enrich the experience.

The Manuscript Research Partner programme will also be introduced to engage young scholars through hands-on training, script labs and digital content development, officials said.

"Original research papers and case studies are invited in Hindi or English on themes such as conservation, codicology, legal frameworks, education, cultural diplomacy and technological innovations in manuscript studies," the ministry said.

Abstracts are to submitted by August 10 through the official conference website.

"This international conference is poised to not only rejuvenate India's manuscript legacy but also catalyse a larger civilisational movement reconnecting generations with the wisdom embedded in ancient texts and positioning India once again as a global thought leader in knowledge traditions," it added.

