India to send two flights to Romania to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: A day after Kyiv closed it’s airspace for civil aviation operations following the onset of a major invasion by the Russian military, the Indian government lined up two special Air India flights to Romania today in order to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

According to latest reports, around 16,000 Indians are still stuck in Ukraine; they include students.

Officials of the civil aviation ministry have confirmed to HT that AI 1941 is scheduled to take off at 2pm today from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and AI 1943 is set to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4pm. Both flights will land in Romania, where Ukraine-based Indians are expected to board them to return to India.

Indian officials said that for the evacuation flights, Dreamliner planes will be deployed that have a passenger capacity of 256.

“The flights have been planned after a directive from the ministry of external affairs,” said an official in the civil aviation ministry. “Though there is no confirmation on the number of people who will fly back on the flights, around 500 passengers are expected to board the two aircraft.”

An Air India official said the flights will take around seven hours, 45 minutes to reach Romania. “They are expected to land back [here in India] on Saturday morning,” said a Delhi airport official.

India’s decision to bring Ukraine-based Indians back via Romania comes after Bogdan Aurescu, Romania’s foreign affairs minister, extended the European country’s support to India over its evacuation bid. India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar late on Thursday tweeted about the arrangement, thanking Aurescu.

Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously. Times of difficulty... that’s what friends are for.”

Slovakia and Hungary, too, extended support to India’s bid to bring back Indian nationals looking to exit Ukraine.