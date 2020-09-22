e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India tops list of nations with highest number of Covid-19 recoveries

India tops list of nations with highest number of Covid-19 recoveries

In a graph shared by the ministry on its Twitter page, the highest number of recoveries were recorded on Saturday when 95,880 people recovered from the disease.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

The Union ministry of health said on Tuesday India now ranks first among the nations that have registered the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The health ministry also said that the country saw the highest amount of recoveries in the past three days and the recovery rate is currently at 80%.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry tweeted.

“Kudos to India’s frontline health workers! The country achieves record high of 1,01,468 #COVID19 RECOVERIES in the last 24 hours,” it added.

Even though India is currently the second-worst-hit nation due to Covid-19, it has 19% of the world’s recoveries, said the health ministry. In a graph shared by the ministry on its Twitter page, the highest number of recoveries were recorded on Saturday when 95,880 people recovered from the disease.

The health ministry also said that most deaths have been recorded among patients who have comorbidities and stressed on the need of following social distancing and other Covid-19 preventative measures in order to decrease the rising number of cases.

India has recorded 6,027,580 cases of the coronavirus disease. The death toll due to coronavirus has now reached 87,882.

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In