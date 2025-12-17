New Delhi, Militaries of India and the UAE are scheduled to take part in a joint exercise from December 18-30 that seeks to enhance interoperability and foster defence cooperation between the two sides, officials said on Wednesday. India, UAE troops to take part in joint military exercise in Abu Dhabi from Dec 18-30

An Indian Army contingent has departed for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the second edition of Exercise Desert Cyclone to be conducted in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment. The UAE Land Forces contingent, of similar strength, will be represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, the defence ministry said.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and foster defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces through joint training in an urban environment, with a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, enabling both forces to operate together in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations," it said in a statement.

Over nearly two weeks, troops from both countries will jointly train on a wide spectrum of tactical drills, including fighting in built-up areas, heliborne operations and detailed mission planning, the officials said.

In addition, the integration of UAS and counter-UAS techniques will be carried out for conduct of operations in built-up areas.

Building on the momentum of the successful visit of the Commander, UAE Land Forces, on October 27-28 this year and Commander, UAE Presidential Guard, from December 15-19, Exercise Desert Cyclone - II will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE, the ministry said in a statement.

The conduct of the exercise underscores the deepening strategic partnership and military diplomacy between India and the UAE, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, security and stability, it said.

"The exercise will further cement professional bonds between the two armies, promote mutual understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures, and contribute to the development of interoperable capabilities," it said.

Commander of the Presidential Guard of the UAE, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, on December 15 called on Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and held discussions on enhancing defence cooperation and deepening military-to-military engagement.

The visiting United Arab Emirates leader had also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders. He was also briefed on Operation Sindoor and India's security perspective in the region, officials earlier said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.