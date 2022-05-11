India unanimously elected as chair of Asian election body

NEW DELHI: India has been unanimously elected as the new chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-24 after an executive board meeting held in Manila, Philippines, on May 7, said a press release from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The mission of the Association is to provide a non-partisan forum in Asia to share election practices among election authorities to promote transparent elections with the aim of providing good governance and democracy.

ECI’s three-member delegation, headed by deputy election commissioner Nitesh Vyas along with the chief electoral officers (CEO) of Manipur and Rajasthan, Rajesh Agrawl and Praveen Gupta respectively, presented their plan of action for the next two years, said the ECI press release.

The team also gave a presentation on ‘Gender Issues in Elections’ that highlighted India’s “concerted and targeted” interventions to break socio-political barriers in electoral and political processes for more inclusive and participative elections.

The Election Commission of India is a founder member of the Electoral Management Body of AAEA and has served as the vice-chair during 2011-13 and chair during 2014-16.

Election teams from many AAEA member countries have regularly attended International Training Programmes conducted by India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), a center for learning launched by ECI in 2011.

Since 2019, over 250 officials from AAEA countries have attended sessions by IIIDEM. It also organises programs specific to countries. In 2021-22, 50 officials from Bangladesh Election Commission were trained. Apart from this, in the 3rd International Virtual Election Visitors Programme (IEVP) hosted by ECI during the 2022 assembly elections, 62 officials from 12 AAEA countries participated.