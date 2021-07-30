India, US renew agreement for development cooperation in African, Asian countries

India and the US on Friday renewed for five years a global development partnership agreement to work together in African and Asian countries on key issues such as regional connectivity, clean energy and disaster risk reduction.

The two countries signed the second amendment to the Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) on Triangular Cooperation for Global Development. The SGP agreement, originally inked in November 2014, provides a framework for development cooperation in third countries, especially in Asia and Africa.

The second amendment to the SGP agreement extends the validity of the pact till September 2026 and expands the scope of capacity-building activities jointly undertaken by India and the US.

It also provides a consultative mechanism for joint biannual monitoring and review of activities undertaken under the SGP, which leverages the combined capacities of India and the US to address development challenges facing countries in the wider region and the world.

The external affairs ministry said India and the US will continue to offer capacity-building aid to partner countries in multiple sectors, focusing primarily on agriculture, regional connectivity, trade and investment, nutrition, health, clean and renewable energy, women’s empowerment, disaster preparedness, water, sanitation, education and institution building.

“This triangular cooperation with the US will complement India’s other ongoing and future development partnerships, capacity-building and technical assistance with countries globally,” the ministry said.

The second amendment to the SGP was signed by Abhilasha Joshi, joint secretary of the development partnership administration-II division of the external affairs ministry, and Karen Klimowski, acting mission director in India for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The signing of the amendment signifies strengthening India-US cooperation and our joint commitment to work together and leverage our combined capacities to provide demand-driven solutions for global development,” Joshi said.

Klimowski said USAID is enhancing its collaboration on joint development programmes with the development partnership administration in recognition of India’s “dynamic economy and growth trajectory, its status as a leader in innovation, and its diverse set of private and public sector stakeholders”. The two sides will now test and scale innovative development solutions worldwide.

“Key areas of focus include disaster risk response, clean and renewable energy, and climate-smart agriculture,” Klimowski added.

The US-India development partnership spans more than 70 years, and the two countries share priorities, including tackling the climate crisis, increasing the use of clean energy, forging open and inclusive digital ecosystems, promoting inclusive economic growth, and ending the Covid-19 pandemic, the US embassy said in a statement.