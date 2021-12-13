India votes against UNSC draft resolution to 'securitise' climate action

India on Monday voted against a draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council that attempted to "securitise" climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said his country will always speak up for the interests of the developing world and had no option but to vote against the draft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India is second to none when it comes to climate action and climate justice. But UNSC is not the place to discuss either issue. In fact, an attempt to do so appears to be motivated by a desire to evade responsibility in the appropriate forum and divert the world's attention from an unwillingness to deliver where it counts,” Tirumurti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that there should be no confusion about India’s determination to combat climate change and it “will always support real climate action and serious climate justice”.

"We will always speak up for the interests of the developing world, including Africa and the Sahel region. And we will do so at the right place, the UNFCCC,” he said.

He added that developed countries must provide climate finance of $1 trillion at the earliest, saying it is necessary that climate finance be tracked with the same diligence as climate mitigation. "The developed countries have fallen well short of their promises,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)