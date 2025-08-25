New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that India would be happy to share its experiences in initiatives such as Unified Payments Interface systems, ‘Jan Dhan’, and Aadhaar with Fiji. India would be happy to share experiences in UPI, ‘Jan Dhan’, Aadhaar with Fiji: Prez Murmu

As part of our modern and multifaceted partnership, India is privileged to partner in the socio-economic development of Fiji with a particular focus on Fijian priorities such as health, capacity building and training, and climate resilience, she said.

Her assertion came during a meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka and his delegation, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President said that capacity building has always been an important pillar of India-Fiji relations, including through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation training programmes for Fijian officials in Indian institutions.

She noted that digital technologies have brought about a revolution in financial inclusion in India, and that we would be happy to share with Fiji our experiences in initiatives such as UPI systems, ‘Jan Dhan’, and Aadhaar, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Murmu said that India remains committed to strengthening its relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries , among which Fiji remains a special partner.

She said that a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing a super-speciality hospital in Fiji has been signed today, marking a milestone in our shared vision for enhanced healthcare cooperation.

Underlining the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji, characterised by strong people-to-people ties, the President said that the contributions of the Girmitiya community have been significant in not only upholding our strong bonds but also shaping Fiji’s multicultural identity, diverse society and economy.

Murmu fondly recalled her meeting with the Fijian Prime Minister during her State Visit to Fiji in August 2024 as well as the beautiful traditional welcome extended to her by the indigenous tribal elders.

Recalling her interactions with members of the vibrant Indian origin community, she appreciated the vital role they play in deepening understanding and friendship between the two countries.

The President was happy to note that the government of Fiji has prioritised strengthening relations with India, which is evident in the strong momentum in our engagements in recent times.

Both leaders expressed confidence that this visit will open new avenues for cooperation, which will benefit the people of both countries, the statement said.

Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.