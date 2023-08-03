India yet to take call on PM Modi’s participation in Brics Summit

India is yet to take a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in-person participation in the Brics Summit in South Africa during August 22-24 when the bloc is expected to take up a contentious proposal for its expansion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

(HT file photo)

A decision on the Indian leader’s attendance of the summit of leaders of the grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa will be taken closer to the date of the meeting, the people said on condition of anonymity. The possibility of in-person participation continues to be on the table though members of the bloc are also looking at the option of holding the summit virtually following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend, they said.

The hotly debated issue of Brics admitting new members is expected to figure prominently at the summit to be held in Johannesburg. Argentina, Cuba, Congo, Iran, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among some 30 countries that have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Brics works by consensus and all five members of the grouping will have to agree on new members.

India’s primary concern has been the entry of countries that can make Brics a China-centric bloc, the people said. The Indian side is open to both the expansion of Brics by consensus and the entry of partners such as the UAE, though it has reservations about letting in countries perceived as close to China, the people added.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday reiterated India’s position that Brics should be expanded through “full consultation and consensus” among members of the bloc.

“We have talked about India’s position on expansion, we have clarified our position in the past. As mandated by the leaders last year, Brics members are internally discussing the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the Brics expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus,” he told a regular media briefing.

Bagchi dismissed reports about India opposing the expansion. “As our external affairs minister (S Jaishankar) had mentioned, we are approaching this with an open mind and a positive outlook. We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against expansion. This is simply not true,” he said.

Asked about Modi’s participation in the Brics Summit, Bagchi replied: “I would urge you not to go by speculative media reports. When we are in a position to announce such high-level visits, we will certainly do so.”

The Indian leader’s in-person participation could set the stage for a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the summit. The two leaders have not met since the start of the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020, though they exchanged pleasantries and talked of the need to stabilise bilateral ties during a brief encounter at a dinner during last year’s G20 Summit in Indonesia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Brics will be strengthened by adding new members. “Of course, we believe that in one form or another, the expansion of Brics will contribute to the further development and strengthening of this organisation,” he said.

Peskov was commenting on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s remarks that it is “extremely important” for Saudi Arabia to join Brics along with Argentina and the UAE. Peskov said Russia has constructive ties with all these three countries but “we don’t think we need to get ahead of ourselves” regarding specific candidate nations before the issue is discussed at the Brics summit.

