New Delhi, The Indian Army on Tuesday said it is deploying an integrated task force, a high-readiness, self-contained composite HADR contingent, under Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. Indian Army deploying integrated task force under Operation Sagar Bandhu to aid Sri Lanka

In a post on X, the force said it “stands firmly” with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.

"As part of the national commitment of #NeighbourhoodFirst, the Indian Army is deploying an Integrated Task Force, a high-readiness, self-contained composite HADR contingent from the Shatrujeet Brigade to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah,” the Army said.

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruptions across Sri Lanka, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent search, rescue and HADR support to “our closest maritime neighbour”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka via air and sea since November 28, the MEA had said.

In its post on Tuesday, the Army said, “The mission embodies our civilisational pledge of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - The World is One Family, as the Indian Army stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need.”

On Monday, the Indian Defence Ministry shared an update on Operation Sagar Bandhu on X.

“IAF continued rescue and relief operations today, airlifting and air-dropping nearly 6 tonnes of critical supplies and medicines to inaccessible areas. A total of 96 people – including 11 children and 5 critically injured – were rescued from Kotmale, Irunguwatta and Ganthuna and shifted to safe locations. Operations are ongoing in close coordination with MEA and Sri Lankan authorities,” it said.

New Delhi has delivered aid to Colombo both through sea and aerial routes, using the Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and frontline naval platforms.

INS Sukanya has entered Trincomalee with relief material, further strengthening the ongoing efforts.

Soon after the cyclone struck Sri Lanka, the Government of India, in coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, delivered 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations from two Indian Navy ships aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udyagiri in Colombo.

These two ships were present in Colombo as part of an international fleet review to mark the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, and were tasked at short notice to provide immediate relief, a senior official of the Indian Navy said.

India also deployed three IAF aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tonnes of relief materials, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, the MEA said on Monday.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

As of Monday, 390 people have been killed, with 352 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

