Terrorist killed as Army foils major infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch sector

The Army on Sunday killed a terrorist and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

The alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch sector detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the intervening night of 8/9 April 2023, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector(J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand. He said a cordon of the area has been established and a search operation is in progress.

With the onset of summer Pakistan has restarted its terror activities on the borders of J&K. On April 3, police seized a cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur in the border district of Samba.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The consignment was dropped close to the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur. Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four Chinese hand grenades were recovered from the packet.

During the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, the Border Security Force (BSF) fired at a Pakistani drone along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

On March 29 around 9.30 pm, there was a powerful IED blast near a border police post in Sanyal of Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. The blast that took place barely 4 km from the zero line in Hiranagar sector, around 9.30pm, was heard in four to five villages along the border.

It may be stated that when snow starts melting in the mountain passes, Pakistan shifts it’s focus to the LoC to push terrorists from traditional routes in Rajouri and Poonch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON