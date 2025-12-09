New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Indian craftsmen, through their knowledge, dedication and hard work, have established their global identity and should now focus on obtaining a unique GI tag for their products. Indian craftsmen should focus on getting unique GI tags: President

This GI tag has now become an important medium to strengthen the identity and credibility of Indian craftmen's products, Murmu said while presenting the National Handicrafts Awards for 2023 and 2024 here.

"I request all the people associated with this sector to move towards obtaining the GI tag for their specific products. This will give your products a unique identity at the national and international level and increase your credibility," she said.

Moreover, schemes, like the One District One Product initiative, are also strengthening the international identity of India's regional handicraft products.

A GI tag is a name or sign identifying a product as originating from a specific place, possessing unique qualities, reputation, or characteristics linked to that location. It highlights the nation's rich cultural heritage and regional diversity.

GI tag products are recognised for their unique qualities and traditional craftsmanship.

Handicrafts are not only a part of India's cultural identity but also an important source of livelihood, providing employment to over 3.2 million people living in rural and remote parts of the country, the President said.

This sector promotes inclusive development by decentralising employment and income.

"Their dedication, hard work and dedication to the art keep our traditions alive. I believe that the creative practice of artists strengthens India's cultural identity," she said.

Keeping in mind the importance of the handicrafts sector for empowerment and sustainable development, the government, in the last decade, has taken several important steps to strengthen the segment.

Now, more than 1.5 lakh handicraft units have been linked to the government e-Marketplace .

"It is heartening that IndiaHandmade, an e-commerce platform, is helping artisans sell their products by directly connecting them with buyers. With this, artisans are getting both financial freedom and recognition in society," she said.

The government has set a target of making India a developed nation by the year 2047, and to achieve this goal, it is also important to encourage creativity in society.

"I am confident that today's honour will not only inspire the award winners to move forward but will also inspire the young craftsmen to perform at their best," she said.

Murmu further said that art reflects our memories of the past, experiences of the present, and aspirations for the future.

"Humans have been expressing their emotions through painting or sculpture since ancient times. Art connects people to culture. Art also connects people with each other," she said.

