Indian govt looks to tackle problem of anaemia among pregnant women

The Indian government is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle the problem of anaemia that affects more than 50% of pregnant women in the country.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health and family welfare, told Parliament on Tuesday, “According to recently released National Family Health Survey V data, 52.2% pregnant women in India, who are in the age group of 15-49 years, are estimated to be anaemic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She pointed out that the issue is prevalent across the country, with Ladakh, Bihar and Gujarat seeing the highest percentages - 78.1%, 63.1% and 62.6%, respectively. In contrast, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have the lowest percentages - 20.9%, 22.9% and 27.9%, respectively.

Also Read: Survey shows increase in cases of anaemia across India

Dr. Pawar informed Parliament about the measures taken by the Centre to tackle the problem. “In 2018, the government launched the ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ strategy with the aim to reduce anaemia among women, children and adolescents,” she said.

The mission includes multiple measures such as testing for anaemia using digital methods, addressing non-nutritional causes of anaemia, and managing cases of severe anaemia in pregnant women through IV iron sucrose treatment or blood transfusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data from the survey shows a 1.8% increase in the number of pregnant women reported to be anaemic, in the age group of 15-49 years, between the periods spanning 2015-16 and 2019-2021.