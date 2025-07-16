Indian man Gurjeet Singh Malhi arrested over child porn in US, political slugfest begins in Punjab

The arrest of 42-year-old Indian citizen Gurjeet Singh Malhi by authorities in the US over alleged possession of child porn has led to political uproar back in his home state of Punjab. Gurjeet Malhi in ICE custody in Washington, US.(X/@EROSeattle)

After his photos with a cross-section of politicians emerged on Facebook and X, Congress and BJP leaders shared some of these, in which he is seen with top leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Malhi, learnt to be a realtor and investor, purportedly got photos clicked with other parties' leaders too, some of which are viral on social media.

About his arrest, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Seattle unit posted his arrest photo on X, and wrote: “A citizen of India, Gurjeet Singh Malhi, 42, was arrested during a joint federal law enforcement action in WA (Washington). Malhi has been charged by local authorities of possession of CSAM, child sexual assault material, commonly known as child porn.”

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira posted a question on his Fcebook page for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann: “We demand an explanation from Bhagwant Mann; what is the connection of his family with a shameful criminal like NRI Gurjeet Malhi…”

Sharing a series of pictures in which Malhi is purportedly posing with some leaders, Khaira further wrote, in Punjabi: “Other leaders of AAP like speaker Kultar Sandhwan, finance minister Harpal Cheema etc, should explain what is the connection of these leaders with such despicable criminals.”

No immediate response was available from the AAP.

Malhi's photos purportedly with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal are doing the rounds too.

The BJP posted some of his photos with AAP leaders on its Chandigarh unit's official X handle, asking: “When will AAP’s so-called ‘revolutionaries’ answer these serious questions?”

Malhi is learnt to have realty interests in the satellite area of Chandigarh, particularly in the fast-growing Mohali region.

It was not immediately clear how the child porn was found in his possession leading to his arrest on July 11, and whether he had since received bail.