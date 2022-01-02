Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian in Singapore kills compatriot with wooden plank on New Year’s Day

The police said that they were involved in a dispute at the dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park.
Published on Jan 02, 2022 01:29 PM IST
PTI

An Indian has been arrested in Singapore for allegedly killing a compatriot with a wooden plank embedded with nails following a dispute on New Year's Day, a media report said on Sunday.

Paneer Vetrivel, 26, is alleged to have hit Rajendran Shanmugasundran, 37, with the plank near 20 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 between 1 AM and 1.25 AM on January 1, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

He was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon at a migrant workers' dormitory in a special sitting of the Criminal Mentions Court on Sunday.

The report said Paneer faces a charge of fatally attacking the man with a wooden plank embedded with nails on New Year's Day.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, he can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 15 years, caned and fined, it said.

Officers were alerted to the fight at about 1.25 AM and found Rajendran lying motionless on the ground with head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Paneer was arrested and has been remanded for further investigations.

His case is expected to come up in court again on January 7.

