Indian national Miram Taron tortured by PLA? ‘Shameful,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that Indian national Miram Taron, who went missing on the India-China border last month, was assaulted and given electric shocks by the neighbouring country's Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA).

“China first occupied our territory, and is now abducting and torturing Indian citizens. Modi ji is silently waiting for good days. Shameful!” Gandhi, who has frequently targeted PM Modi over the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, posted on Twitter.

चीन ने पहले हमारे देश की ज़मीन पर कब्ज़ा किया और अब हमारे नागरिकों का अपहरण व टॉर्चर कर रहा है।



मोदी जी चुपचाप अच्छे दिनों का इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।



शर्मनाक! pic.twitter.com/G1Mdt52vW5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2022

On Wednesday, reacting to reports that the PLA tortured Taron, who is 17 and hails from Arunachal Pradesh, Congress' chief national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the Modi government should ‘hang its head in shame’ for its ‘timid and submissive approach to brazen encroachment by China.’

“Chinese Army kidnaps & tortures our youth but a weak kneed Modi Govt remains “mum” - Refuses to listen to the kidnapped boy’s father or even BJP MP from Arunanchal,” Surjewala posted.

Chinese Army kidnaps & tortures our youth but a weak kneed Modi Govt remains “mum” - Refuses to listen to the kidnapped boy’s father or even BJP MP from Arunanchal.



Modi Govt should hang its head in shame for its timid & submissive approach to brazen encroachment by China. https://t.co/xXUBIXsVeM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 2, 2022

Gandhi's fresh attack on the Centre, and PM Modi in particular, came a day after he claimed in the Lok Sabha that due to policies of the current Indian government, China and Pakistan have come closer to each other.

Miram Taron, meanwhile, was reunited with his family on January 31, nearly two weeks after his alleged abduction by the Chinese forces.

