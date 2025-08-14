No immediate threat to Nimisha Priya in Yemen, negotiations underway, SC told

The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that there was no immediate threat to the life of Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row over a murder case in Yemen. Nimisha Priya, 37, from Kerela, is in death row in Yemen over an alleged murder, and efforts are on to bring her back to India.(File Photo)

The information was provided to the apex court by the counsel representing 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', a panel extending legal support to the nurse from Palakkad.

"Negotiations are going on. As of now there is no immediate threat. Kindly adjourn it by four weeks. Hopefully, everything will be over by that time," the counsel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The latest development in Nimisha Priya's case comes weeks after Aboobacker Musaliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, claimed that Priya’s death sentence had been overturned. However, people familiar with the matter had clarified that the claims were inaccurate.

Nimisha Priya, a resident of Kerala's Palakkad district, is on a death row in Yemen over an alleged murder of Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni national.

She was sentenced to death in 2020 and her execution was planned for July 16 this year. However, it was deferred due to 'concerted efforts' by the Indian authorities and the intervention of Aboobacker Musaliyar, who reportedly facilitated the postponement.

Nearly a month later, the Supreme Court on Thursday heard a plea seeking that the Centre use diplomatic channels to save the Nimisha Priya.

However, petitioner's counsel said they would mention the matter before the top court if there was any urgency, reported PTI.

After her execution was paused last month, the Grand Mufti of India had said that efforts were underway to completely overturn her execution by securing a pardon for her by Mahdi's family.

This can be done using 'blood money', an acceptable provision under Yemeni law, and it was earlier reported that Nimisha's family was willing to pay ₹8.6 crore as part of it to the Mahdi's family.

"In Islam, instead of killing, there is also a practice of giving Diya (compensation). I requested them to accept Diyaat as the party is ready here for it. There are talks going on about whether my request has to be accepted," the Grand Mufti was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Efforts are still underway to overturn Nimisha Priya's planned execution and bring her back to India.

(With PTI inputs)