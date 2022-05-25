Watch: Indian officer counters Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Don't you think...?'

Amid political uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University, Indian civil service officer Siddhartha Verma has posted a video of how he countered Rahul Gandhi's idea of India. Verma is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer and a Commonwealth Scholar in Public Police at Cambridge University. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP Jeremy Corbyn in London; BJP, Congress begin war of words in India

"You quoted Article 1 of the Constitution saying India that is Bharat is a union of states as per the constitution. If you turn a page back and look at the preamble, it does mention that India is a nation. Bharat itself is one of the oldest surviving civilisations of the world and the term finds its origin in the vedas and we have a very old civilisation. Even when Chanakya interacted with students in Taxila, he made it clear to them that they might belong to different janapadas but ultimately they belong to the nation that is Bharat," Verma could be heard saying in the video he shared.

'Have studied Hinduism... nothing Hindu about wanting to murder': Rahul Gandhi

'Did he use the word nation?" Rahul Gandhi retorted to which the officer said he used the word 'Rashtra'. "Rashtra is kingdom," Rahul Gandhi replied. "No, Rashtra is the Sanskrit of nation," the officer said.

"The word nation is a western concept," Rahul Gandhi said.

"When I talk about nation, I don't just talk politically because we have had these experiments across the world...unless nations have a strong, social, cultural bonding, a constitution can't make a nation," the officer said. He then went on to question Rahul Gandhi's idea of India as he said, "Don't you think as a political leader your idea of India is not only flawed and incorrect but also destructive because it attempts to whitewash the history of thousand years," the officer said.

Rahul Gandhi disagreed and said he did not think so.

"Yesterday, in Cambridge, I questioned Mr Rahul Gandhi on his statement that "India is not a nation but a Union of States". He asserted that India is not a nation but the result of negotiation between states. (His complete response will be shared once uploaded by organisers)," the officer tweeted.

"Extremely grateful for the overwhelming support today. But what it represents is that for the vast majority of Indians, Bharat is not just a shallow political entity which is 75 years old. Bharatvarsh has existed for thousands of years and shall remain till eternity!" the officer wrote as his video went viral.

The exchange took place at an event titled 'India at 75' at Corpus Christi College at the prestigious Cambridge University on Monday where Rahul Gandhi spoke on many issues like Hindu nationalism, the Gandhi family’s role within the Congress party etc.

"You will not see this talk for more than 30 seconds anywhere in the Indian media. The reason is the Indian media is captured. It is controlled by a couple of large industrialists who support the government. So, we are not fighting a political party. We’re fighting a capture of the Indian state and it’s not easy… it will take time, it is going to have a life, it is going to be difficult but we’re doing it,” said Gandhi.

