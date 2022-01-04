Indian troops celebrate new year at Galwan Valley

Images of Indian soldiers celebrating new year with the national flag at Galwan Valley in Ladakh were released by the security establishment on Tuesday, a riposte to China playing up the hoisting of its flag by troops in the same region amid a dragging standoff.

The images of the Indian soldiers were released three days after China’s state-run media extensively reported on new year celebrations by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, the scene of a brutal clash between troops of the two nations in June 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead.

Law minister Kiren Rijiju, who belongs to the border state of Arunachal Pradesh claimed by China, tweeted three photos of “brave Indian Army soldiers” in Galwan Valley on new year. He also posted a brief video of himself spending time with troops of the Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, where he said the temperature was minus 8°C.

The latest images from the Indian side were apparently meant to reflect the army’s continued presence in Galwan Valley following questions raised by opposition parties about propaganda by China’s state-run media. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister to “break the silence” over Chinese “incursions” at Galwan Valley.

One of the images showed some 30 Indian soldiers standing near the tricolour. Another showed the group with the flag and another tricolour flying atop what appeared to be an observation post. A flag of the Indian Army’s Dogra Regiment could also be seen above the post.

The Indian side had earlier released photos of troops of the two countries exchanging sweets and greetings on new year at 10 points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including in Ladakh and Sikkim.

The videos shared by China’s state media had not been filmed at either the site of the 2020 skirmish or the two-kilometre buffer zone created at Galwan Valley after the clash, which saw troops from both sides fighting each other with rocks, batons and clubs wrapped in barbed wire, people familiar with developments earlier said.

China’s state media had played up a video of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers sending new year greetings from Galwan Valley while standing next to a sign painted on a rock that read “Never yield an inch of land”.

India-China relations are at an all-time low due to the standoff in Ladakh along the LAC, which began in May 2020. The deaths at Galwan Valley were the first fatalities on the LAC since 1975. India has accused China of amassing tens of thousands of troops on the LAC without any valid reason, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo and violating several border management agreements.

The renaming of 15 locations in Arunachal Pradesh by China last week and new satellite images showing a bridge being built by the Chinese side to connect both banks of the strategic Pangong Lake in Ladakh to facilitate faster troop movements reflect the continuing tensions between the two countries.

Such “invented names” would not alter the state’s status as an integral part of India, the external affairs ministry said, responding to the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Though India and China pulled back frontline troops at Pangong Lake and Gogra last year, they have not been able to move forward with disengagement at several other friction points such as Depsang.

The last round of military talks in October ended with the Indian Army saying its “constructive suggestions” were not agreed to by the Chinese side, which is yet to respond on the holding of the next round of talks between army commanders.

