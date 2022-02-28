Indians stuck in Ukraine find a way back home via special flights to Delhi

Relief and happiness were expressions synonymous with the nearly 500 passengers – mostly students -- who stepped out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the early hours of Sunday as part of two special flights run by the Central Government to rescue Indians currently stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Only 24 hours earlier, these students were hiding in their university hostels, even as sounds of airstrikes and gun-firing rattled cities in their vicinity. For the parents of these children too, it felt like nothing short of a miracle that they were back home, with families rushing to embrace them as soon as they stepped out at the arrivals forecourt area of Terminal-3.

“The last few days have been tough on all parents. It was getting tough to sleep, knowing our child is stuck out there and there is a war raging on,” said Brijesh Tyagi, who came from Yamunanagar to pick up his daughter on Sunday.

While the first flight, carrying around 250 passengers, landed at Delhi’s IGI airport at around 3 am from Bucharest and was received by Union Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the second – coming from Budapest, brought 240 passengers and landed at 9:30 am. While these were flights number two and three under ‘Operation Ganga’, the first of these flights carrying 219 passengers had landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening and was received by Union minister Piyush Goyal. A fourth flight meanwhile departed for Bucharest on Sunday, which is expected to bring another 198 passengers back to Delhi in the early hours of Monday.

18-year-old first year MBBS student Diya Devgun was amongst those rushing out to meet her family at the Delhi airport. Devgun, a student of the Uzhhorod National Medical University in Uzzhorod says while the impact of the war was yet to fully reach their city, an attack felt imminent and they were anxiously awaiting a way out. “My father had booked a flight for February 27 a couple of weeks in advance after it seemed like Russia may attack. Before the date could arrive though, the attack happened and all flights were cancelled. As fate would have it, I am safely back in my country on the very same date,” she said, while embracing her parents.

The trio of first year students Meraj Ahmed, Mohammad Izhar and Moin Khan were also amongst the lucky ones, all students of the same medical university in Uzzhorod who were ‘chosen’ to form a part of the 240 students that would be ferried through a bus to neighbouring Budapest, from where the Air India flight 1940 rescued them. “There are still over 1500 Indian students stuck in our university alone. Since only 240 could be accommodated in this flight, we were asked by the university administration to fill our details on an online portal, through which the 240 students were chosen randomly,” said Khan.

Chiming in, Izhar said while they only had to pay the fare of the bus, the flight tickets had been booked by the Indian government. “We constantly kept receiving voice or video calls from our family members and this rescue operation came at the right time. It is possible Uzzhorod could have been attacked sooner or later,” he said.

A majority of the students rescued in these flights are from medical universities in the western-most part of Ukraine. However, most said they knew of more students who were currently hiding in bunkers.

“I personally know people stuck in Kharkhiv, who are hiding in bunkers and are short on food too. The situation is gradually becoming worse and we were lucky we were only 30 kilometres away from the Hungary border and could be rescued swiftly,” said Bansi Pratap Singh, another medical student who had only gone to Ukraine in December to start his medical degree.

Harsh Yadav, a medical student at the Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi and part of the flight which landed at 9:30 am was welcomed by his family members with bouquets and placards bearing the words ‘Welcome Home Harsh’. Yadav says more Indians are hopeful of being rescued in the coming days. “Those stuck in major cities like Kyiv seem to be bearing the brunt of the attacks. While we were getting rescued, we were getting contacted by other students too who are also willing to come back via the same way,” he said.

Government officials from different states were also present at the Delhi airport, from where students are to be ferried across the country. Rahul, who came on behalf of the Haryana government, said cabs had been arranged for all Haryana students, while others could be picked up from the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. A similar arrangement has been made at the Karnataka Bhawan. “A list had been prepared of all Karnataka students and they will now be taken to the Karnataka Bhawan, from where their families can bring them home,” said Ravi Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS, MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania) by handing out roses. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3 am.