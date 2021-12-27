India's Covid-19 tally rises by 6,531, Omicron cases also see a spike

India on Monday reported 6,531 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the overall tally to 34,793,333, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Cases of the Omicron variant have also surged to 578, a jump of 70 cases, according to the health ministry data.

Now, Delhi has the most number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), Rajasthan (43), Telangana (41), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31) and other regions. The health ministry also said of the 578 Omicron cases in India, 151 patients have already recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The country’s death toll mounted to 479,997 after 335 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry also informed.

The active caseload remained below the 80,000-mark and now stands at 75,841. As per the data, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases (0.22 per cent).

According to the ministry, 7,141 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries stands at 34,237,495. As people continue to recover from Covid-19, the recovery rate has surged to the highest since March 2020. It is currently at 98.40 per cent, the ministry data showed.

With 0.87 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the last 84 days. While the weekly positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 43 days.

The country conducted as many as 6.72 million tests as of today, the ministry also informed. On the vaccination front, India has administered 1.41 billion vaccine doses till now.

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant, several state governments, including that of Delhi’s, have imposed restrictions, including night curfews.

Starting Monday, a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11pm due to rising Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron. It will remain in effect till 5am.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.