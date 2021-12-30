'India's Covid surge could be...': What Centre says on question of 3rd wave in India

The Centre on Thursday said the increase of Covid-19 cases in India could be part of the global rise pushed by Omicron as India in the last 24 hours reported 13,154 new Covid cases and the Omicron tally of the country stands at 961. There is an uptick which has been witnessed in the last few days as India's daily cases jumped from around 6,000 on Tuesday to around 9,000 Wednesday to over 13,000 on Thursday, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said.

"The present R-value in India is 1.22 which means cases are increasing and not shrinking. Deaths are stable in India as of now which is reassuring. It could be part of the global rise in cases pushed by Omicron, we believe. We are updating you on available information. It takes time to identify the variant. We will continue to update you on the specifics of this. Omicron is a highly transmissible variant that perhaps explains the speed of the rise in the cases. The severity issue of the variant is unsettled. Hopefully, it remains mild but cant be taken for granted," Dr Paul said.

In its earlier press briefing, the health ministry noted that the world is going through the fourth wave of the pandemic while at that time India's overall tally was stable. In the last few days, the situation has changed, the ministry noted. There is no need to panic as India has the massive shield of very high coverage of vaccines, Dr Paul said.

As several experts are saying that this surge is the beginning of the third wave in the country, Dr Paul said, "The situation is emerging. Where it will go is in our hands and we should not allow the cases to go up," Dr Paul said.