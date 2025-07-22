India’s current Covid surge peaked around June 13; most cases mild: Govt

India’s present Covid surge peaked around June 13 this year with the surge in cases beginning around May end, date shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare in Parliament on Tuesday said. Also, the variants that led the surge included the Omicron descendants NB.1.8.1 and XFG. The variants that led the surge included the Omicron descendants NB.1.8.1 and XFG. (Representative file photo)

“By the end of May, 2025, a surge in Covid-19 trajectory of cases was also witnessed in the country, which peaked around 13 June 2025. Since then, the trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the country has declined significantly. As reported by States/UTs, most of the cases were mild in nature and resolved on their own…,” said minister of state for health, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The minister added that the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 28 issued a Disease Outbreak News (DON) wherein it highlighted that since mid-February, global SARS-CoV-2 activity had been increasing, particularly from countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and Western Pacific regions, including India.

Also Read: Ludhiana dist clocks two new Covid cases, tally reaches 104

The said report also pointed out that while since early 2025, global SARS-CoV-2 variant trends have slightly shifted and reporting of NB.1.8.1 variant (Nimbus) is increasing, the overall increases in Covid-19 were broadly consistent with levels observed during the same period in the previous year.

“As per WHO risk assessment, the available evidence on NB.1.8.1 and XFG does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages,” Jadhav replied.

On May 29, the health ministry issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to undertake review of hospital preparedness with special focus on the availability of diagnostics, essential drugs, PPEs, isolation beds, medical oxygen, ICU and ventilator supported beds.

All states were also requested to closely follow the trend of Influenza like illness or severe acute respiratory illness while undertaking testing for Covid-19 as per health ministry’s ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of Covid-19’. States were also advised to refer to an adequate number of samples for whole genome sequencing.

Jadhav added that the ministry also urged all states to undertake mock drills to assess preparedness and operational readiness of all health facilities in the country including requisite infrastructure, logistics (including drugs and equipment) as well as healthcare workforce in the country.

“With the long-term goal to better prepare our country against public health emergencies, Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched with the intent to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities/systems and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases,” he replied.