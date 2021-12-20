India's daily Covid-19 tally fall below 7,000-mark; 132 new deaths

India's daily coronavirus tally fell below the 7,000-mark on Monday as the country reported 6,563 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll climbed to 4,77,554 as 132 people succumbed to the viral disease in the same span of time, according to the data updated at 8 am on the ministry's website.

The daily rise in new Covid infections has been below 15,000 for the last 53 days now, according to the data.

The active caseload remained below 90,000-mark and currently stands at 82,267. According to the ministry, it is the lowest in the last 572 days. With 0.24 per cent, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, it also mentioned.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.39 per cent, the highest since March 2020. As many as 8,077 people were recovered from the viral disease, in a single day and the total recoveries now stand at 34,187,017.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.75 per cent; it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 77 days, the ministry data showed. While the weekly positivity rate is at 0.60 per cent, less than 1% for the last 36 days.

On the vaccination front, 1.37 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

