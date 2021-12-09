India's daily Covid-19 tally goes up to 9,419; related fatalities rise by 159

India on Thursday reported as many as 9,419 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the overall tally to 34,666,241. The fresh jump in total infections was 11.6 per cent higher than Wednesday when the country logged 8,439 cases, according to the data updated by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The related fatalities rose by 159 and the total toll now stands at 474,111, the health ministry also said.

India's active caseload currently stands at 94,742 and it accounts 0.27 per cent of the total cases, as per the data.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.36%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry also said in the daily health bulletin. As many as 34,097,388 people have been discharged from hospitals after being recuperated from the disease. Out of this, 8,251 recoveries took place in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate (0.73 per cent) remained below 2 per cent, the health ministry also stated. WIth 0.74 per cent, the weekly positivity rate has been less than 1 per cent for the last 25 days.

The country has conducted a total of more than 650 million tests for Covid-19 so far. Over 1.3 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday cited early evidence of the research on the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 and suggested that it may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant. However, it is less severe than its previous mutations, the world body also informed, while cautioning that it is still "too early to make firm conclusions."

