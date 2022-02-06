India's daily Covid cases decline to 107,474; nation logs 865 fresh fatalities

India's daily Covid-19 count registered a 16 per cent decline, with as many as 107,474 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry's data showed. In the same period, the nation's cumulative toll rose by 865 deaths, pushing the overall related toll to 501,979, according to the bulletin.

This took the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 42,188,138.

Also, according to the latest bulletin, the country added 213,246 recoveries, taking the total number of such cases to 40,461,148. Total active infections, meanwhile, stood at 1,225,011, down 106,637 from Saturday's bulletin.

Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 95.91 per cent, 2.90 per cent and 1.19 per cent of the total tally.