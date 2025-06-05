Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
India's delayed population survey to conclude in March 2027

Reuters |
Jun 05, 2025 09:10 AM IST

NEW DELHI -India will conduct its much-delayed population census in two phases to conclude by March 1, 2027, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, after a delay of six years caused by hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

India's once-in-a-decade population survey was originally due in 2021, but hit several roadblocks after the pandemic, including technical and logistical hurdles.

The census would be conducted in two phases and the reference date for survey would be March 1, 2027, the statement from the interior ministry said. The statement did not clarify when the survey would begin, but media reports said the process would begin in April 2026.

The UN Population Fund said in 2023 that India would have almost 3 million people more than China by the middle of that year, making it the world's most populous country.

The census will also collect citizens' caste details, the government said.

The caste system, a rigid social stratification system that dates back thousands of years, is critical in Indian life and politics. There are scores of caste-based political parties and many state institutions must offer quotas to lower castes for employment and college places.

Supporters have stressed the need for data on those deserving of government assistance, while critics say caste has no place in a country with ambitions of becoming a major world power.

India recorded its castes for the first time in 80 years in 2011 but the data was not made public as there were concerns about its accuracy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

