India’s democracy must be glorified like ancient Ganarajyas: RSS chief

AGARTALA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India’s democracy should be glorified with the sense of democratic system of India’s ancient Ganarajyas like, Baishali and Lichhavi.

Vaishali used to be the capital and homeland of Lichhavis, who were a clan of Northern India. It was also the capital of the Vajji mahajanapada that was later occupied by King Bimbisara’s son Ajatashatru.

“True sense of democracy used to be depicted in the then people’s life and philosophy during India’s ancient Ganarajyas. Today’s Indian democracy must be glorified with the sense of democratic system of India’s ancient Ganarajyas like, Baishali, Lichhabi etc. The sangh is committed to set up democracy in true sense through dignified behaviour and by applying the practiced philosophy of ancient Ganarajyas, like Baishali and Lichhabi, “ Bhagwat said during his address at Seva Dham, an RSS ashrama at Khayerpur, a few kilometres away from Agartala, where he hoisted the national tricolour.

Bhagwat has been staying at the ashrama since Monday to review organizational activities.

While explaining importance of the tricolour, Bhagwat said that the saffron colour symbolises courage, zeal and sacrifice which could be visible in the life of ancient Indian Kings and freedom fighters.

The green colour symbolises progress while the dharmachakra in the middle of the flag symbolises socio-cultural philosophy practiced by people of the country, he added.