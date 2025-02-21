India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra, Assam on YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's plea over FIRs

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Assam and Maharashtra on a plea of YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, for quashing or transferring FIRs to Mumbai, PTI reported. Ashish Chanchlani was one of the panellists on India's Got Latent show.

Chanchlani moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with a case of allegedly promoting obscenity in the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent'.

Chanchlani is one of the persons named in the case registered in Assam, in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is the key accused because of his controversial comments on 'India's Got Latent'.

What Ashish Chanchlani's plea said

According to a PTI report, Chanchlani had sought quashing of the FIR registered at Cyber police station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

"Quash the FIR bearing No. 03 of 2025 registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam as it was registered later," the plea said.

The Youtuber has sought transfer of the FIR registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam to Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai as FIR bearing No. 05 of 2025 registered at Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai was registered first.

The Gauhati High Court Tuesday granted interim bail to Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Chanchlani's counsels had argued that their client did not utter anything in the show and the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons only.

The FIR was registered by Guwahati Police on a complaint of an individual on February 10 under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Aside from Ranveer Allahbadia and Chanchlani, others named in the case in Assam are comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

(With PTI inputs)

