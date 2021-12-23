India’s hospital infra inadequate to deal with emergency cases: NITI Aayog

Dr MC Misra, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, said, “Though I have not seen the report, it is a fact that the emergency care infrastructure in the country is far from being satisfactory. There is a need to rope in private medical colleges, which not only have an adequate number of beds but also trained staff, to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country.”

The report suggests a series of measures that need to be taken to bridge the gap in critical care by having a nationwide policy for triage, standardising protocols for critical care, world-class ambulance services augmented with effective paramedics and expansion of blood banks.

In the case of district hospitals, 88% had in-house ambulances and just 12% had provision for specialised care in it.

As for the availability of ambulances, secondary and tertiary hospitals had 91% in-house ambulances but trained assistance was available only in 34%. Only 19% of hospitals had provision for specialised care.

The study, which was carried out by a team of doctors and experts from AIIMS, found that only nine out of the 100 secondary and tertiary hospitals had all essential medicines required in the emergency department. “In addition, it was found that only 11 hospitals had essential medicines used in resuscitation out of all 100 hospitals,” the report read.

As per the current Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, 35 emergency beds (7% of total beds) should be available in 500 bedded medical colleges. “To provide optimal emergency care services, we need to increase the number of emergency beds to 12% of all beds with the addition of 10% as buffer beds based on footfall,” NITI Aayog recommended.

The second study, which was carried out in 34 district hospitals, found that only 2-3 hospitals beds despite 10-12% of total daily patients needing emergency care.

The first study (Emergency and Injury Care at Secondary and Tertiary Level Centres in India) was carried out in 100 hospitals. “The majority of hospitals did not have a system for triage in their emergency department. Only 32 hospitals of all 100 hospitals had triage systems,” according to the study.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS in New Delhi, said that emergency conditions such as acute coronary syndrome, stroke, respiratory diseases, maternal and paediatric emergencies, and injuries are the leading causes of death and disabilities in India. “This study aims to find the available gaps in the emergency and injury care system in the healthcare facilities, both in government and private sector. It also studied the linkages between pre-hospital care and hospital care in India,” he said in the report.

Dr VK Paul of the NITI Aayog, in the foreword of the reports, said that the studies were commissioned by the NITI Aayog to assess gaps in the optimal delivery of emergency care services after several multi-stakeholder meetings and field visits conducted by the think tank and the ministry of health and family welfare.

The NITI Aayog along with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently released two reports on the prevailing status of emergency and trauma care in India’s tertiary and secondary hospitals based on a nationwide study, along with district hospitals.

Just 3-5% of beds are reserved in hospitals (both tertiary, secondary, and district hospitals) for emergency cases while it accounts for 11-30% of all patients brought to a hospital in a day, said the federal think tank.

New Delhi : While efforts are being made to upgrade the medical infrastructure for Covid-19, especially with the surge in Omicron cases, a report by NITI Aayog points at lacunae in the existing health care infrastructure for emergency and injury cases in the country.

