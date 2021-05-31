'India's image tarnished': Congress minister on bodies of Covid-19 patients found in rivers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thorat alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exported Covid-19 vaccines to embellish his image at the cost of the people of India, which is now facing a crunch.
MAY 31, 2021
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said the scenes of the bodies of Covid-19 victims floating in rivers and lying in the sand in some states have tarnished the image of India in the world.

Speaking on the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, he slammed the BJP for the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

"Where are the BJP leaders gone now who used to take to streets even when there was a single rupee rise in the petrol prices? Petrol prices have shot up to 100 per litre now. Where are these leaders and activists hiding," he asked while speaking to reporters.

Thorat took stock of the damage caused by cyclone 'Tauktae' in Palghar and the Covid-19 situation.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has handled the pandemic situation in the state in a proper manner.

"....In some states bodies (of Covid-19 victims) are floating in rivers and also lying in the sand in the open. This is a matter of shame for the country. This has tarnished the image of India in the world," Thorat said and blamed the Central government for its "failure" in handling the pandemic.

He said the MVA was functioning well but the BJP is dreaming of creating a rift.

"But their dreams will remain a dream only," he said.

Thorat alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exported Covid-19 vaccines to embellish his image at the cost of the people of India, which is now facing a crunch.

"The seven years of Modi government are a total failure," he said, adding the Centre's assurances of giving employment to 2 crore people; depositing 15 lakh in bank accounts and containing inflation in 100 days remained unfulfilled.

