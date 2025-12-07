New Delhi, From thematic galleries to performing arts, India showcased its rich cultural heritage at the Red Fort complex as the inaugural ceremony of a key UNESCO meeting on ‘safeguarding intangible legacy’ began here on Sunday evening. India's intangible heritage showcased at Red Fort for key UNESCO meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is attending the event as the chief guest. The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage will take place at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, were present at the opening ceremony.

According to UNESCO, the session will examine nominations submitted by state parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of existing elements, and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

Vishal V Sharma will chair the session. On arrival at the venue, the guests were welcomed with traditional Mysuru headgear and a scarf. Outside, artistes showcased dance forms such as bhangra of Punjab, bihu of Assam and tribal dance forms.

Galleries mounted in British-era barracks by the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and others will delight the delegates gathered here from across the world.

Tableau of intangible cultural heritage of India on the UNESCO list, such as Durga Puja of Kolkata and Garba of Gujarat, have been showcased at the venue.

In his address, Shekhawat said the Red Fort has been an iconic witness to the continuity of life in India. India hosting this meet is not just a matter of pride, but a reminder that cultural ethics echo through its rich past, he said.

"This event is a gateway to a dialogue for civilisations," Shekhawat said.

Ambassador Sharma emphasised the intangible cultural heritage of India, and said, “Communities are the heartbeats of heritage.”

On December 5, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal had said that India's nomination, the ‘Deepavali’ festival, will be examined during the UNESCO meet "on December 10, in pursuance of its inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

"And we expect a positive outcome," he had told PTI.

The dossier for the nomination was submitted in 2023. India sent the nomination for the 2024-25 cycle.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on the coveted UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja, Garba dance, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila the traditional performance of the Ramayana.

Aggarwal had said that more than 1,000 delegates from 190 countries are expected to attend the event. The 17th-century fort complex has been closed for general visitors from December 5-14 in view of the event.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort of his capital Shahjahanabad, the Red Fort complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a centrally-protected monument.

