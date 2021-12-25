India’s Omicron tally climbs to 439, Rajasthan logs biggest surge in cases

India’s Omicron tally grew to at least 439 by Saturday evening, with 21 new cases reported from Rajasthan, 2 from Maharashtra and 1 from Kerala, according to the state’s respective health departments. Early on Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry had said that India had 415 cases of Covid-19 identified as the Omicron variant, of which 115 had either recovered or migrated. In this 415 tally, the Union health ministry said that Maharashtra recorded the highest at 108 cases, followed by Delhi at 79.

On Saturday, Rajasthan reported the biggest surge in Omicron cases, its tally nearly doubling in a single day from 22 to 43. Of these 11 cases are from Jaipur, 6 from Ajmer, and 3 from Udaipur. Results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, showed all of them to be positive with Omicron. Among them, five had returned from foreign countries, while three others were contacts of those who had.

Maharashtra also reported 2 new cases of Omicron on Saturday, its tally rising from 108 to 110, the state health department said. However, the number of those that have either recovered, been discharged of migrated rose even more sharply in the state. While this number was 42 earlier, the number rose to 57 in the latest health department update.

In Kerala, 1 new case of the Omicron variant was detected, taking the total number of those infected by the new variant to 38, the Kerala health department said. The man found infected is a resident of Kannur, and was a primary contact of a Covid-19 positive student who lived in his neighbourhood.

However, an Omicron positive patient from Mallapuram district, was discharged from hospital after 12 days, making him the second person in the state to have recovered or been discharged from hospital. The first such was discharged from a hospital in the state on Friday. Kerala detected its first case on December 12 in Ernakulam, from the sample of a man who had returned from the United Kingdom.

