India's Omicron tally crosses 230; new states join list: Details here

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to spread its tentacles in India with at least six states reporting fresh cases on Wednesday. At present, there are at least 235 reported cases of the highly transmissible variant in the country.

Delhi and Maharashtra remained the top contributors with both having confirmed at least 50 infections of the Omicron strain that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified as a variant of concern. Both the regions also witnessed a massive jump in single-day Covid-19 cases. While Maharashtra logged 1,201 fresh infections, which is the highest single-day spike since November 17, Delhi recorded 125 cases – its biggest surge in six months.

Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka are among the other states that have been significantly hit by the new variant.

As of now, a total of 16 states and Union territories (UTs) have detected Omicron cases, with several joining the list on Wednesday.

Here’s a detailed tally:

Kerala

Nine more Omicron cases were confirmed in Kerala, taking the state's overall tally to 24. Of these nine patients, four came from Tanzania, two from Nigeria, and one each from Ireland, the UK and Ghana, the state’s health ministry said.

Telangana

The southern state reported a massive jump in Omicron infections on Wednesday with 14 international passengers testing positive for the variant. State director of public health G Srinivasa Rao said 12 of the passengers came to Hyderabad from countries that were not in the Centre’s ‘at-risk’ category. The state's tally has now gone up to 38.

Rajasthan

As many as four more Omicron cases were detected in Jaipur, including a foreign national, who is undergoing treatment in Delhi. With this, the state has confirmed at least 18 cases of the new Covid-19 variant.

Andhra Pradesh

The southern state added to its Omicron tally after a gap of 10 days. In a statement, state director of public health G Hymavathi said a 39-year-old woman with travel history to Kenya, tested positive for the variant. This was the second Omicron case in Andhra Pradesh.

States that reported first Omicron cases

Haryana

The northern state on Wednesday reported its first two cases of Omicron variant. Health authorities in Karnal district confirmed one case after the strain was found in a 33-year-old man with travel history to Portugal. The other case was confirmed in Faridabad in a person who recently came from Canada.

Uttarakhand

A woman aged 23, who arrived in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun from Scotland, tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, thereby becoming the first such patient in the hill state. The director general of health, Uttarakhand, Dr Tripti Bahuguna, said the woman, a resident of Dehradun, reached Delhi airport on December 8 and at the time, her RT-PCR test report had come out as negative.