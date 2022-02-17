India’s youngest mayor from Kerala to tie the knot with youngest MLA

The country’s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran and Kerala’s youngest MLA KM Sachin Dev are all set to get married, it was announced here on Wednesday.

Both the leaders – belonging Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) – said the wedding date will be announced after consulting the party and their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are good friends and worked in the Students Federation of India (SFI) for many years. Initially, we informed our party and parents, and both welcomed it. So, we made it public,” said Thiruvananthapuram mayor Rajendran.

Arya is the state president of Bala Sangham, children wing of the ruling CPI-M and Dev is the state secretary of the SFI.

Elected from the Balussery segment (northern Kerala) in 2021, 28-year-old Dev is the youngest legislator in Kerala assembly.

Rajendran, a mathematics graduate, become the mayor at the age of 21. In the 100-member Thirivananthapuram Municipal Corporation, the ruling Left Democratic Front has 52 seats while the BJP is the main opposition with 35 seats.

Hailing from a poor family, her father is an electrician and mother works as a Life Insurance Corporation agent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}